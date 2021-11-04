Carlisle's Conservative MP explains voting with Opposition on Owen Paterson case

Play video

Carlisle MP John Stevenson

Carlisle MP John Stevenson has explained why he voted with Opposition politicians and against proposals to reform House of Commons standards investigations and postpone the suspension of Tory MP Owen Paterson.

Mr Stevenson was one of 13 Conservative MPs voted with the Opposition rebelling against the Government and opposing the move to grant Mr Paterson a reprieve.

Conservative MP Owen Paterson had been facing a suspension of 30 days over allegations that he breached lobbying rules.But Conservative MPs voted for changes to the House of Commons standards system, meaning that Mr Paterson would not be suspended immediately.

Today though, the Government backed down on its plans and said the suspension would be put to another vote. Following this, Mr Patterson resigned.

Mr Stevenson told ITV Border:

I was on the Standards Committee for two years, I understand the rigour that they go through, the investigations that they go through the deliberations. They came to a conclusion, it was a unanimous decision of that committee, there are seven MPs and seven lay members on it. I think what should have happened is Parliament accept the decision of that Standards Committee. John Stevenson MP

Mr Stevenson, who has been the Carlisle MP since 2010, added that accepting the committee's decisions had been the precedent which was followed by MPs prior to yesterday's vote.

