Representing Border 04/11/21

On tonight's programme, Consigning coal to history. We report on the pledges on clean power at COP26. But, the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack tells Representing Border there's still a place for fossil fuels as he backs the Cambo oil field west of Shetland.

Our commentators Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie consider what's been achieved in the first week at the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow.

Also on the programme, Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar calls on the First Minister to 'get a grip' of the NHS following new rules at A&E meaning some patients could be turned away. We have highlights from today's First Minister's Questions.