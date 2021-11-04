A Cumbrian footballer fighting for his life in Australia has left intensive care.

Danny Hodgson - a former Carlisle United youth player who now plays for Edith Cowan University football team in Joondalup, Western Australia - who is recovering from an alleged unprovoked attack in a railway station in Perth, Western Australia, is now being treated on a trauma ward.

His 59-day stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) saw him placed into an induced coma and visited by friends and family from Australia and the UK.

Danny remains in a critical condition and is still being watched over by a team of neurosurgeons at the Royal Perth Hospital.

An update on his condition has been issued by his parents Nicola and Peter Hodgson, both of Cleator Moor.

Danny is still in a critical condition and under the care of a team of neurosurgeons who continue to monitor him 24/7. He has a tracheotomy which means he is unable to speak to us, but he is aware that we are with him. Even the smallest effort is a mammoth undertaking for Danny, and we are in awe of his courage and spirit. Nicola and Peter Hodgson

They also released this image of Danny from his time in the ICU.

Our family continues to draw strength from the messages of support we receive from around the world, so please keep Danny in your thoughts and prayers. Nicola and Peter Hodgson

Following his injury Danny has received support from across the world of football.

Fundraising efforts were launched with generated the cash needed for his parents to visit him in Australia. Nicola and Peter were allowed to visit their son in hospital for compassionate reasons under Australia's Covid-19 protocols.

More fundraising is being carried out to support Danny's partner and family while they attend to him.

To mark his 26th birthday, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo sent Danny his best wishes.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on Danny.

Nicola and Peter gave their thanks to the doctors and nurses who have been looking after their son.