Bonfire Night: Safety advice issued on both sides of the border

It is Guy Fawkes Night, the time of year when fireworks displays and bonfires spring up across our region.

Police and fire brigades in southern Scotland though are keen to remind people there that changes have been brought in north of the border when it comes to fireworks.

Changes have been brought in this year regarding fireworks in Scotland.

Lyndsay McDade, the national youth coordinator for Scotland at Crimestoppers, explained:

You can't sell fireworks under the age of 18, new legislation states that fireworks should only be set off between 6-11pm, midnight on bonfire night and up to 1 am on Chinese New Year, Diwali and Hogmanay. Lyndsay McDade, Crimestoppers

Scottish Fire and Rescue officers are warning people who are attending bonfires to take extra care this year,.

"We do get a lot of fly tipping in the area, with the best will in the world, businesses do leave a lot of items that may not be suitable for going on bonfires, they can be contaminated with wood and different chemicals" said Suzanne Maxwell, local area liaison officer for Dumfries Fire and Rescue,

Maxwell added that parents should engage with their children and be aware of where they are and what they are doing over the coming days.

Scotland's largest fireworks seller, Ultimate Fireworks told ITV News that shipping restrictions and a global shortage have impacted demand with queues now appearing outside their stores each evening this week.

South of the border, Craig Drinkald, of Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, was keen to give some safety tips for people organising their own displays.

