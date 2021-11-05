Meet the seven-year-old Borders girl helping animals by reading to them
Report by Jennifer Cordingley
A seven-year-old girl from the Scottish Borders had been enjoying reading and singing to an audience which is all ears - and paws.
Summer Parkhill from Selkirk is a volunteer at Arthurshiel Rescue Centre in St Boswells and does her work to help the home's more nervous animals.
Anxious animals are hard to rehome and Summer's work has helped several find new owners.
She said:
Her work has been appreciated by the animals at the centre but staff there also liek what she does.
One of them, Sheena Chappell, has described Summer as a breath of fresh air.
Summer's mum, Kylie, also volunteers at the centre and has found that Summer's work has benefitted both the animals and her daughter.
Summer chooses to read mostly animal based stories to her four-legged audience, who are always keen to sit - and stay - for the next chapter.
