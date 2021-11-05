Meet the seven-year-old Borders girl helping animals by reading to them

Play video

Report by Jennifer Cordingley

A seven-year-old girl from the Scottish Borders had been enjoying reading and singing to an audience which is all ears - and paws.

Summer Parkhill from Selkirk is a volunteer at Arthurshiel Rescue Centre in St Boswells and does her work to help the home's more nervous animals.

Anxious animals are hard to rehome and Summer's work has helped several find new owners.

She said:

When we come into the centre we feed them, then when they're done we clean their pens. It is training me how to read, they like it because they become more calm and less nervous. It is lovely. Summer Parkhill

Her work has been appreciated by the animals at the centre but staff there also liek what she does.

One of them, Sheena Chappell, has described Summer as a breath of fresh air.

She's made a big difference to the centre, not only is she a happy little girl, the volunteers love her and the animals love her as well. She reads to them and helps the ones on the nervous side, some of these dogs have been here years, owners have died so they are lacking in human contact, and Summer is very good at replacing that human contact. Sheena Chappell

Summer reading to one of the animals at the centre. Credit: ITV Border

Summer's mum, Kylie, also volunteers at the centre and has found that Summer's work has benefitted both the animals and her daughter.

I started coming up when I was 14 at the weekends, it's a way of her practicing, she does a lot of reading through school so it helps her come on, the dogs benefit from it, they calm down a lot, they enjoy getting read to. It's confidence building for the dogs and for Summer. Kylie Rankine

Summer chooses to read mostly animal based stories to her four-legged audience, who are always keen to sit - and stay - for the next chapter.

Read more: