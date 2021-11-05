New COVID-19 infections fall in Cumbria following half-term

The week up to the 29th of October saw a 15 per cent dip in new Covid infections in Cumbria. However, cases are still high compared to the national average particularly in Copeland and Allerdale.

Despite this the county's Director of Public Health has warned caution is still needed as people gather to celebrate Bonfire night and Diwali over the next few days.

Cases among school age children fell, continuing the downward trend seen over the last few weeks. The 40-59 age group accounted for the greatest number of new cases.

Infection rates in Copeland, Barrow and Allerdale and continued to be well above national and regional averages, with Copeland's rates of 754 per 100,000 one of the highest in the country.

Positively, the number of new patients admitted to hospitals in the county decreased compared to previous weeks, down from 60 to 52.

There were 17 COVID-19 deaths registered in week ending 22 October.

Vaccination coverage continues to grow, with 90% of people aged 18 plus now double vaccinated, 6% above the national average.

It's encouraging to see overall infection numbers drop in this week's data, and it's reasonable to think that pupils being out of school during half-term has had a positive impact. We have actually seen declining infections in school age children for three weeks now, though the infection rate remains high by 'normal' standards. Colin Cox, Director of Public Health for Cumbria

Colin Cox, Cumbria's Director of Public Health, continued: "It's also positive to see the reduction in hospital admissions, but it's too early to say whether this is a trend.

"We all know how disruptive the high infection rates have been in recent weeks, so I continue to encourage everyone to take steps to prevent themselves getting ill and spreading the virus. If you are eligible, get your booster vaccination, as well as your flu jab, continue regular testing of your children and taking up the vaccine through the schools vaccination programme as soon as possible. And remember to self-isolate and get a PCR test if you have symptoms."