COP26: People turn out in force for climate rally in Carlisle

People have been gathering in Cumbria and southern Scotland to call for urgent and meaningful action on climate change.

Rallies are being held in cities around the world on Saturday as the halfway mark of the COP26 summit is reached in Glasgow.

People braved the wet and windy weather in Carlisle, with singing and speeches part of the rally.

The wet weather didn't put people off

Councillor Helen Davison, from Carlisle Green Party, explained that it is time for action from world leaders.

She said: "We don't want their 'greenwash'. We're tired of them making false solutions for action on the climate crisis.

"We need a massive transition in our society to actually take the action we need to tackle the climate crisis we face."

Organisers say people braving the wet weather to turn up reflects that many now recognise the extent of the problem.

Henry Goodwin is from Sustainable Carlisle. He said: "Increasingly people are more interested in finding out what they can do. But also trying to find out how they can pressure our leaders to do more.

"We can all make small changes at home, but when large corporations and companies and governments are not making the changes that are necessary, we need to find ways of putting pressure on them. It's absolutely vital."

By coordinating rallies on the same day as part of the Global Day of Action, environmentalists here and around the world hope to create that pressure.

Elsewhere, people set off from Ambleside early this morning to join the main march in Glasgow, while north of the Border in Eyemouth nearly a hundred people lined up on Coldingham sands.

There is still hope that we can still turn this around but that we need to come together to do that. People are not motivated by fear, people are motivated by a vision for a better future. Cllr Helen Davison, Carlisle Green Party

It's not too late they say, but without the proper action they're calling for now, we could soon be out of time.

