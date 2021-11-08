COP26: How our region has adapted to the increased risk of flooding

Play video

Report by Hannah McNulty

With COP26 entering its second - and final - week, ITV Border has taken a closer look at how our region is coping with one of the most notable impacts of climate change, flooding.

Heavy rain appears to be falling with increasing regularity, bringing with it more swollen rivers and more floods.

Many different measures have been brought into effect to try and tackle the issue and, in this special report, ITV Border journalist Hannah McNulty has been to see some of them.

They include the re-routing of a river at Goldrill Beck at Hartsop and more downstream setups in places like Cockermouth and Appleby.

And the Environment Agency explain how we can look at even bigger changes in the longer-term.

