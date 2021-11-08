'Shut doors and windows' - warning as fire rages in Cumbria

People in part of north Cumbria have been urged to close their doors and windows because of fumes from a fire.

Firefighters and police are at the scene of an incident in Kingmoor Park, Carlisle, on the Rockcliffe Estate. They were called there just before 10.30am.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said there is a chance the fire involves fumes from burning asbestos.

The smoke may contain fumes from burning asbestos. Credit: ITV Border

People in the area - including in Rockcliffe village - have been urged to shut their doors and windows as a precaution.

The spokesperson said: "Police and fire are in attendance to a fire at Kingmoor Park on the Rockcliffe estate.

"Due to the smoke, which may involve fumes from burning asbestos, nearby residence including Rockcliffe village are advised to close all doors and windows as a precaution."