Week-long knife surrender begins in Cumbria

A week-long knife amnesty has started in Cumbria today.

People can anonymously hand in unwanted blades, including knives that are prohibited, to surrender bins at the front counter of six police stations around the county.

The surrender - which has been given the name Operation Sceptre - is being run by Cumbria Constabulary and is part of a national drive to tackle knife crime and stop potentially dangerous weapons falling into the wrong hands.

This surrender runs until this Sunday.

Knife surrender bins will be available at the following police stations:

Durranhill Station, Carlisle

Hunter Lane Station, Penrith

Workington

Whitehaven

Barrow

Kendal

Officer have asked anyone wishing to bring knives or weapons for destruction to think about how they will transport them to police stations.

They have asked that they are transported either wrapped up or boxed so that they remain safe while being carried. Anyone with any questions con contact the force online or by phone for advice on this.

Chief Inspector Ben Swinson from the force's specialist capabilities team is leading this year’s operation.

He said:

Every knife that is handed in to us is one less knife that can be used to hurt somebody – or worse take their life. Cumbria has had a number of high-profile knife-related incidents in recent years, and we have all seen the impact this has on people’s lives and wider communities. Ch Insp Ben Swinson, Cumbria Constabulary

He added that the force was also keen to make the dangers of carrying a knife clear through education. Last week the force announced a new campaign - Operation Divan - designed to educate young people about these issues.

Chi Insp Swinson said: “I would encourage anyone who has a knife that they want to safely dispose of to take this opportunity to do so.

“There are many risks when you carry a knife, not only do you put yourself at risk of serious injury, or death, you could also face a £5,000 fine and four years in jail – even if you don’t use it.”Another part of the campaign will involve officers working with retailers to advise them on their legal duty to ensure knives are not sold to young people. It is illegal in the UK to sell a knife or similar bladed article to a person under the age of 18.

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “Knife crime is a serious issue and no one wants to see someone they love get involved in such a dangerous crime, either as a victim or a perpetrator.

Simply carrying a knife means you are more likely to use it and having unnecessary knives and other sharp weapons lying around only adds to the risk of being involved in a crime. I would urge everyone to hand in unwanted knives to these surrender bins – each knife handed in could potentially save a life. Peter McCall, Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

To contact an officer visit the police website or call 101. If there is an ongoing situation involving a knife or offensive weapon dial 999.

Useful links:

#knifefree provides information about helping young people go knife free.

Fearless.org allows people to pass on details of crime anonymously

Crimestoppers is an independent charity that enables you to report crime anonymously.

