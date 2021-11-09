Concern grows about undiagnosed diabetics in Dumfries and Galloway

November is Diabetes Awareness Month and it is estimated that there are now more than 300,000 people in Scotland who are diabetic with the majority of those having Type2.

But experts are concerned that undiagnosed diabetics have not come forward due to reductions in face to face GP support during the Covid-19 pandemic and are still at risk.

Dr Fiona Green, a diabetes consultant in Dumfries and Galloway, said:

I think the problem is when people see the name diabetes they think immediately about injections and insulin and things they don't want to do and that puts them off getting in touch with their GPs, pick it up early. Dr Fiona Green

For one Lockerbie man routine blood tests with his GP changed his life in 2013, since then Bill Sanger has altered his diet and lifestyle to avoid medication or insulin injections.

Mr Sanger said:

I was very thirsty, I was going to the toilet a lot, I was very lethargic, I didn't put it down to diabetes, at the time I was working and I was thinking that's what it was. Bill Sanger

Bill also attended a DESMOND course, free to anyone in the UK if they're referred by their GP. They help people with the prevention and control of type 2 diabetes.

This week NHS Dumfries and Galloway has also launched a 12 month support programme to help people living with type 2 diabetes.

Debbie Patterson, a diabetic dietician, "The programme will enable them to lose 15kilos over a three month period which will hopefully reduce their hp1ac which will enable them to go into remission, we will then support them with their diet for a year"

Health officials are hoping their work during Diabetes Awareness Month will help the thousands of people living with the condition in Dumfries and Galloway.

