Cumbrian fire still burns more than a day after starting

A fire at a commercial building in north Cumbria is still burning more than a day after it began.

It is at a commercial building on the Rockcliffe Estate, near Carlisle, and more than 500 tonnes of plastic was alight.

Because it was thought the building's roof contained asbestos, people nearby were advised to keep their windows closed.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service had crews on the scene through the night. The service said it was unsafe to enter the building because of the risk that it may collapse.

Fire crews were called there at 9am yesterday with the police called afterwards.

Both Carlisle East and Carlisle West fire stations sent crews to the scene. At the fire's peak, five appliances are at work there.

