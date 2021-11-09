Play video

On tonight's programme - avoiding another Christmas lockdown. Ministers consider extending the Covid passport scheme to more hospitality and leisure venues. The bleak warning on the pressures facing the NHS this winter as MSPs are told of staff shortages and worsening waiting times. Also tonight - the First Minister addresses COP26 with the message that climate change is a feminist issue. We hear how women are bearing the brunt of global warming. And after the latest Commons lobbying scandal, and with growing demands to ban MPs from taking paid work outside Parliament , the SNP's Westminster leader tells Peter MacMahon he's 'wound down' his lucrative outside interests and his sole responsibility now is to his constituents.

