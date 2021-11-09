'Significant' rise in Borders Covid-19 cases

The number of cases of Covid-19 in the Scottish Borders has seen a "significant" rise, according to new figures.

More than 70 people on average have been testing positive every day in the past week.

NHS Borders has urged people in the area to take actions including getting vaccinated for both Covid-19 and flu, wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces, meeting outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces, using the Scottish NHS app and vaccine passport scheme and testing regularly.

The health board's chief executive Ralph Roberts, said: “In recent weeks the number of people with Covid-19 requiring care in hospital has increased significantly. Covid-19 is a very dangerous virus and can make you very poorly, and it can do so no matter your age or how healthy you usually are.

Covid-19 is spreading amongst Borders communities. Please remember that it can be wherever people are. It doesn’t matter how quickly you pop into the shops or how well you know someone – you can catch the virus. Ralph Robets, NHS Borders

