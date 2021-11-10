Cumbria County Council finances 'healthy' despite 'choppy waters'

Finances are "healthy" at Cumbria County Council in the first half of the year thanks to "the relentless paddling" of its treasury team.

Members heard the situation in a report on finances from Liberal Democrat member and deputy leader of the authority Peter Thornton.

Cllr Thorton said: "I am pleased to report that the treasury management function has delivered in accordance with the Treasury Management Strategy and that's a strategy that you agreed in February 21′ in full council.

"I can report that the council took no new borrowings, no long term loans matured and the approved capital expenditure was financed by the council's short term cash balances. And this has contributed to a very pleasing forecast to underspend by £150,000 in 2021/2022."

The Cabinet Member for Finance said that it is positive news in his role if a half year report is uneventful: "However I don't want to be misunderstood here, that should not be taken to mean that our finance team don't have a challenging and exacting role in delivering the appearance of calm amongst the current choppy waters.

"A key activity of this team is a management of cash flow to ensure that the council can on a daily basis pay its bills and in the longer term pay for the prudent financing of captial investment including the cost of borrowing and the repayment of these loans.

Cllr Thornton said: "This is a crucial important activity of this council and you will be aware if you read the trade press, it's not a given and not every council achieves this. Members, this elegant swan of our finances is only kept afloat by the relentless paddling of the whole team and I would like to thank them on your behalf."

The report presented to councillors said: "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council has continued to ensure it can respond to the ongoing situation by having sufficient monies readily available.

"This focus on the two treasury investment priorities (the security and liquidity of its investment portfolio) meant that interest received on amounts invested remain low. Market investment rates were low when the 2021/22 Strategy was set (in February 2021) 102 and have remained very low throughout the six-month period, reflecting the low UK Bank Rate."

