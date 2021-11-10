Play video

On tonight's programme - The Prime Minister returns to Glasgow claiming the world is closer than ever to signalling the end of climate change but accepting COP negotiations are getting tough. Also on the programme - the drive for greener transport. How hydrogen powered busses could soon be coming to South of Scotland roads. And the impact of conflict on climate change. We hear about the role being played by the Dumfries based Halo Trust.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: