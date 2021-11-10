Dumfries and Galloway has recorded a "substantial" rise in Covid-19 cases with almost 200 people testing positive for the virus in the last week.

In the week ending Sunday, November 7, a total of 697 new cases was recorded, up from 503 the week before.

Numbers of people identified as close contacts of positive cases also increased from 896 to stand at 1413.

This news comes after a "significant" rise in the Scottish Borders was reported yesterday.

Director of public health Valerie White said: “There is a very real and growing concern over the increasing numbers of Covid cases we’re seeing within Dumfries and Galloway. Very fortunately, vaccinations are helping to prevent some of the worst impacts on people’s health.

However, a large and rising number of Covid cases brings with it the potential for an increased impact on services, upon staffing and on our communities, including the ability of businesses to function. So we really do need everyone to do what they can to try and control these numbers. Valerie White, NHS Dumfries and Galloway

She urged people to follow advice to meet outdoors and stick to one social group where possible and to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces.

Dr White added: “Taking up the chance of regular testing is very important. It can provide a degree of confidence around our interactions, helping to catch cases early when they do occur and giving close contacts the chance to help prevent further spread.

Most importantly, do please get vaccinated. If you are eligible for a booster, please get one. Vaccinations currently offer the highest degree of protection against the coronavirus. This means that if you are unfortunate enough to contract the virus at a time now when there is an increased chance in the region of that happening, you hopefully will be helped to avoid experiencing its worst effects. Valerie White, NHS Dumfries and Galloway

