'Substantial' rise in Covid-19 cases in Dumfries and Galloway amid warnings of impacts on services
Dumfries and Galloway has recorded a "substantial" rise in Covid-19 cases with almost 200 people testing positive for the virus in the last week.
In the week ending Sunday, November 7, a total of 697 new cases was recorded, up from 503 the week before.
Numbers of people identified as close contacts of positive cases also increased from 896 to stand at 1413.
This news comes after a "significant" rise in the Scottish Borders was reported yesterday.
Director of public health Valerie White said: “There is a very real and growing concern over the increasing numbers of Covid cases we’re seeing within Dumfries and Galloway. Very fortunately, vaccinations are helping to prevent some of the worst impacts on people’s health.
She urged people to follow advice to meet outdoors and stick to one social group where possible and to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces.
Dr White added: “Taking up the chance of regular testing is very important. It can provide a degree of confidence around our interactions, helping to catch cases early when they do occur and giving close contacts the chance to help prevent further spread.
