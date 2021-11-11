Tonight's programme comes from the UN Climate Change Conference as COP26 heads into the endgame. We look at the role the First Minister has played at COP and Peter MacMahon asks the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Michael Matheson, what the Scottish Government has achieved in the past fortnight. Peter also speaks to Cassie Flynn, the UN Development Programme adviser on climate change, to assess the prospects for a successful conclusion to the talks. And this week's commentators, the Daily Mail's Rachel Watson and the Daily Record's Torcuil Crichton, join Peter in Glasgow.

