Report by Bruce McKenzie

He is the man whose ability on the football pitch saw him win 28 caps for Scotland and go on to become one of the nation's most well-respected pundits.

Pat Nevin, who now lives in the south of Scotland, thinks two players from Dumfries are going to be key as the national team attempts to make its way to Qatar for the next World Cup.

Defender Grant Hanley and striker Lyndon Dykes are both key parts of Steve Clarkes's squad, with the latter being the first Scottish player to score in four consecutive international in 50 years.

Scotland will take on Moldova tomorrow and Clarke will have to make do without either of the Doonhamers - Hanley is injured and Dykes, while a member of the squad, is suspended.

Nevin is confident that Scotland have a chance to make it to their first World Cup since 1998 and praises the fact that two players from our region are having such an impact on the national team. If Scotland win tomorrow, they are guaranteed a play-off place.

He said:

Getting through, from the Borders, I would say is twice as hard than anywhere else. Maybe the Highlands is tough as well but they have got Aberdeen and big clubs like that close by. In the Borders there has not been a big team here for a long, long time. It is very, very hard for those players so the ones that get through I have got double the admiration for and it is great that there are two. Pat Nevin

The national team kick-off in Moldova at 5pm tomorrow.

