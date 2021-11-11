Scottish Borders 20mph scheme set to see 'amendments'

A scheme which has seen 20mph speed limits introduced across the Scottish Borders is set to see "amendments".

Scottish Borders Council has said adjustments are being made to the plan and a full report on the subject will be produced next month.

Details of what these changes are likely to be have not yet been published

This scheme - 'Spaces for People', funded by the Scottish Government with £1.2m - was launched last year and in more than 90 communities across the district 30mph speed limits have been reduced to 20mph.

When it was launched, part of the plan was to report to the council next month about its impact and which schemes, if any, would be retained or removed. The remainder of the trial will be used to implement any permanent changes.

Communities across the Borders have sen 20mp zones introuduced to their streets.

The aim of the project is to cut the risk and severity of injuries in collisions and to encourage more active travel such as walking and cycling.

Philippa Gilhooly, team leader of traffic and road safety at at the authority, said: “Adjustments to the 20mph limit are being made as the trial progresses, taking into account feedback from Police Scotland, Community Councils and the public survey as well as the road traffic data collected over the duration of the trial. We will be sharing amendments with community councils in Tweeddale in the coming weeks.

These changes continue to be identified on a case by case basis, depending on the unique circumstances of each settlement, and in consultation with local members and community councils. A report on the 20mph trial and consultation is being prepared and will be taken to council in December which will outline the feedback and data collected and detail any future recommendations as part of the trial. Philippa Gilhooly, Scottish Borders Council

