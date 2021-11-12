Care worker recruitment drive begins in Cumbria as 400 carers still unvaccinated

Cumbria County Council's Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care is urging people to consider a job in social care.It comes as new rules are introduced meaning care home workers must be fully vaccinated, unless medically exempt.

Latest data indicates that around 400 people working in care homes in Cumbria had not yet been 'double jabbed' as of Thursday 11 November when the new rules came into action - that's around 7% of the workforce in the county. In combination with other significant issues affecting recruitment into social care roles, both in care homes and care at home, it means an increasing number of job vacancies which social care providers are struggling to fill.

In response, the council is backing a recruitment campaign led by the North West Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (NW ADASS). It highlights the benefits of a job in social care, including job satisfaction, flexibility, training and career progression.

Cllr Patricia Bell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, says, "I'm really pleased to be supporting the #StepIntoSocialCare campaign. People working in social care are so often unsung heroes but the work they do is absolutely vital - we simply couldn't do without them.

"We hear lots in the media around how working in social care can be challenging but there's real job satisfaction in knowing you are having such a direct and positive impact on people's lives. Caring for someone is an amazing thing to do. You will get to work with some truly fantastic people who will teach you something new every day and change how you think about the world. Working in social care is about building relationships and the satisfaction that you receive from supporting people is like that from no other job.

I would encourage anyone to think about a career in social care. Care providers are doing all they can to make their roles flexible to work around the other commitments people have. If you are looking for a full-time role or just a few hours per week, I can guarantee you will be welcomed with open arms. Cllr Patricia Bell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care

No experience is required to work in social care, but comprehensive training and a full induction course is provided.

As well as supporting the recruitment campaign, last week the county council announced a £7 million market sustainability fund to support social care providers through this winter. Grant funding through the scheme will allow providers to enhance their pay and reward offer to help them recruit and retain staff.