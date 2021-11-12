Conservatives take overall control of Carlisle City Council

The Conservatives have taken overall control of Carlisle City Council following the defection of a member from Labour.

Jo Ellis-Williams, who represents the Parkands and Harraby South ward, has changed parties, giving the Tories a majority of seats at the local authority.

She said: “I got involved in politics to help people, to improve lives and improve the area we live. It has become increasingly apparent locally that the Labour Party is no longer the place to achieve that.

I don’t feel my core values of increasing fairness and prosperity have changed; it just doesn’t seem to me that the Labour Party in Carlisle is capable of delivering on these values anymore. Cllr Jo Ellis-Williams, Carlsile City Council

Ms Ellis-Williams thanked Labour members who had been supportive to her but said she did not like the culture within the local party.

John Mallinson, leader of the city council said: “The Conservative Group is absolutely delighted to welcome Jo to our group as well as the party.

Jo is a well-known, well respected and a hardworking member of the council, who I am sure will be a great asset to us."

Labour has been approached for comment.

