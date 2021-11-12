Play video

Carlisle United manager Keith Millen is relishing the prospect of his first Cumbrian derby≥

At 1pm tommorrow The Blues will take on Barrow in League Two.

Both teams are on good form, having both won their last two games.

Millen is hoping though that his players and the club's supporters will help create an occasion to remember. He is hoping that he can impart some of his own experience of derby games on the squad.

The two teams had not played each other in more than 50 years when they took to the pitch last year, when Carlisle took a 1-0 win at Brunton Park.

Since then they have met on one other occasion, in Barrow, where they were held to a 2-2 draw.

Millen is confident that his team's organisation is key to getting a good result at Brunton Park tomorrow.

A big crowd is expected, with a large number of fans set to travel north. So far, 6,000 tickets have been sold.

Fans traveling to the match on the Cumbrian coast line have been urged to allow extra time for their journey.

The result will be included in our weekend bulletin on ITV.

