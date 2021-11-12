Man jailed for two year after drunken attack on woman

﻿A man who left a woman “broken” after sexually assaulting her while he was drunk has been jailed for almost two years.

Carlisle Crown Court heard today of the profound and ongoing effects of Gary Willerton’s crime on his victim, who had said in a moving impact statement read to his sentencing hearing:

The feelings of being scared at night mean I often sleep with a knife or a baseball bat at my side. Victim statement

Willerton, now aged 44, sexually assaulted the woman at an address in Carlisle during February last year. “She immediately went and sought assistance,” said prosecutor Kim Whittlestone.

Video footage of Willerton taken after the incident showed him to be “clearly intoxicated”, while his victim had also swiftly raised the alarm in a number of text messages.

“He has left me broken,” the woman also said in her statement. She was now fearful of leaving her home and became nervous when seeing people who resembled Willerton.

The woman also described feeling paranoid by what had happened and, she added: “I avoid speaking to other males.”

Willerton denied a charge of sexual assault but was convicted by jurors after a crown court trial last month. He was said to have 48 previous crimes to his name although none for any other sexual offending.

Defence barrister, Michele Stuart-Lofthouse, said drink had been a “bane” on Willerton’s life although he had latterly been receiving professional assistance while remanded in custody having been found guilty.

Gary Willerton appeared at Carlisle crown Court today. Credit: ITV Border

But of his offence, Judge Nicholas Barker told the defendant as he imposed an immediate 21-month prison sentence:

It is apparent on reading the pre-sentence report you still have no remorse or insight into this offending. Judge Nicholas Barker

Willerton, now of Haven Avenue, Grimsby, must sign the sex offenders’ register, for the next 10 years.

Detective Constable James Bowness, of north Cumbria crime and safeguarding team, said: “I am pleased that Gary Willerton is rightly now in prison. I would like to thank the victim in this case for disclosing what happened to them and for supporting our investigation.

“I would like to reiterate our commitment to investigating thoroughly any reports of sexual abuse. This case shows that even in the absence of forensic evidence, we will robustly investigate offences to bring the facts before the courts.

Willerton’s concern has only ever been for himself. This is evidenced in his denial of the offences throughout. There is never an excuse for this type of abhorrent crime, which can result in long-lasting, negative impacts on a victim/survivor. DC James Bowness, Cumbria Constabulary

He added: “I would urge anyone who has been subject to offences of this nature to come forward, any reports will be taken seriously and will be dealt with professionally and sensitively.”

To report a crime or speak to an officer about an incident call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

If you have been affected by sexual assault or rape, details of organisations which can provide support can be found here.

