Shona Haslam to stand down as Scottish Borders Council leader

Shona Haslam has announced that she is stepping down as the leader of Scottish Borders Council.

The Conservative member for Tweeddale East ward has been in post since 2017.

She will remain a councillor until local authority elections in Scotland next year and is also set to take up a role at a think tank.

She said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as Council Leader over the last four years. We have achieved so much including the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, the launch of South of Scotland Enterprise, destination play parks, and iPads to all of our learners through the award winning Inspire Learning programme.

It has not been an easy four years either with serious floods in our towns, a fire at Peebles High School and of course Covid-19. Our communities have joined forces and pulled together in all of these challenges and to see how this has happened has been one of the best things about this role. Cllr Shona Haslam, Scottish Border Council

Members will choose a new leader at the full meeting of the council on November 25.

The council's convener, David Parker, added:

As the first female Leader of this Council she will have a special place in its history. I look forward to welcoming and working with the new Leader after the Council meeting later this month. Cllr David Parker, Scottish Border Council

