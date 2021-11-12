Shona Haslam to stand down as Scottish Borders Council leader
Shona Haslam has announced that she is stepping down as the leader of Scottish Borders Council.
The Conservative member for Tweeddale East ward has been in post since 2017.
She will remain a councillor until local authority elections in Scotland next year and is also set to take up a role at a think tank.
She said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as Council Leader over the last four years. We have achieved so much including the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, the launch of South of Scotland Enterprise, destination play parks, and iPads to all of our learners through the award winning Inspire Learning programme.
Members will choose a new leader at the full meeting of the council on November 25.
The council's convener, David Parker, added:
