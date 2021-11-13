Protest walk through Windermere to mark disappointment in COP26 outcomes

A 'funeral procession' will be taking place through Windermere today, in protest against the outcome of COP26

A cortege, with coffin and a piper will walk slowly and silently, up to Orrest Head viewpoint where a solemn ceremony will take place, with photos and personal statements to camera.

Organisers say they hope their message will be 'powerful and thought-provoking, bringing renewed hope and utter determination in the fight for climate justice.'

They're encouraging as many people as possible to attend, and dress up in mourning attire, modern or historical.

The climate talks had been due to end at 6pm on Friday, but expectations are now that a deal could be finalised by the end of Saturday.

Now that the third draft has been published, a short, informal plenary meeting will be held shortly, in which COP26 President Alok Sharma has said he will introduce the documents, share his assessment of the state of the negotiations and set out the proposed next steps.

He said he envisages a formal plenary in the afternoon to adopt the final decisions of COP26 and close the session on Saturday.