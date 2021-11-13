Six arrests made after disorder at Cumbrian Derby

Officers have made a number of arrests following incidents of disorder from football supporters following a match this afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Matt Kennerley said “I’d like to thank the majority of supporters who were well behaved and attend the match free of violence and disorder.

Unfortunately, there has been a minority of supporters from both ends intent on causing disorder. This has been the first Cumbrian Derby in a long time and we want fans to enjoy themselves however any football related disorder will not be tolerated. Chief Superintendent Matt Kennerley, Cumbria Police

Throughout today officers made six arrests in relation to football related disorder.

Chief Superintendent Kennerley continued “We are committed to taking a robust stance towards tackling any unacceptable incidents and behaviour involving football fans.

“The public will have seen an increased number of officers as well as specialist officers throughout the day in Carlisle to ensure the safety of the fans and the public. ”