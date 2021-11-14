Patterdale Mountain Rescue rescue walker with leg injury on Cauldale Moor

Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team were called just after 7:30 on Saturday to assist a 56 year old man who slipped whilst descending the ridge above Cauldale Bridge.

He was a member of a party of 5, who were well equipped and experienced walkers practicing night navigation skills on Cauldale Moor.

10 members of the mountain rescue team attended, and ascended to the man’s location high on the ridge, just below the disused quarry.

He was assessed by a team doctor who diagnosed a possible ruptured tendon.

His leg was splinted, he was given pain killers and packaged in a stretcher before being sledged and carried down to the road.

Other members of the casualty’s party retrieved their car from Hartsop, and the man was assisted into the vehicle for transport to Cumberland Infirmary Carlisle.