The region falls silent to mark Remembrance Sunday

Services have been held across the region to mark Remembrance Sunday. Over a hundred years on from the First World War, this marks the 100th year of the Poppy Appeal and so it was a special year for many who remembered those who've laid down their lives in all wars.

Services last year with covid restrictions were smaller. Many remembered in their own ways. It means so much to so many that they can remember today as they always have.In Kendal there were services and a parade through the town.

Our reporter Fiona Marley Paterson has been speaking to those in attendance about why the day is so important.

Especially when you see the younger people here today and you know you can see in their faces that it still does mean something and that's something that is really important because we need our younger generation to understand the importance of today. Danny Airey, Royal Marines

I'm thinking of great grandparents and everyone that's been through it and all the animals that have been through it and everything, yeah. Amelia Hesteltine, Kendal Air Cadet

It's really important that people recognise what soldiers did in the wars and what they went through to bring what we have today. Lilly Breaknell, Kendal Air Cadet