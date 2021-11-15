A69 closed after serious crash

The main road between Carlisle and Newcastle has been closed following a serious crash.

The A69 is currently closed in both directions. The collision was reported just after 4am.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is likely to remain closed until midday.

A spokesman from Highways England said: "The A69 is currently closed in both directions between the A6079 near Hexham, Northumberland, and the B6318 near Greenhead, Cumbria."

Northumbria Police is currently leading the response to the accident.

Diversion routes

Eastbound traffic are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on local road signs.

Turn left off the eastbound A69 on to B630 at Greenhead Bank.

Turn right on to B6318 at Greenhead towards Chollerford.

Continue on B6318 for approximately 16 miles.

Turn right at Chollerford roundabout and go over signal controlled bridge.

Turn right on to A6079 towards Hexham.

Continue through the villages of Wall and Acomb.

Turn left to rejoin the A69 eastbound carriageway

Westbound traffic are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on local road signs.