Booster jabs confirmed for over 40s in Scotland

Scots aged between 40 and 50 will be able to get a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Scottish Government has said.

The announcement comes after a similar move in England, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

The change would also allow for a second dose to be given to those who are aged 16 or 17 years old.

Booster jabs were offered to the over-50s and the most clinically vulnerable - or those who live with people who are - but the move will expand the programme further.

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: "The JCVI has advised that people aged 40-49 will now be eligible for a Covid-19 booster.

"These will be offered once the earlier agreed priority groups have had their booster injections to ensure the most vulnerable groups are offered protection first.

"The 40 to 49-year-old group will soon be able to book their own appointments through the NHS online portal - which is now live for 50 to 59-year-olds.

"Young people aged 16 and 17 years old are now eligible for a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine following the most recent JCVI advice.

"The vaccine will be offered from 12 weeks after their first vaccination. In cases where an individual in this group has had a positive PCR test for Covid-19, the JCVI recommends the second dose should be given at least 12 weeks following infection."

On Monday, over-50s were invited to book their third dose through an online portal - a month later than previously announced.

It is not yet clear how long the booster programme will take, with the initial group due to be completed in early January.

For the younger age group, Dr Smith said he was "delighted" that 76% had received a first dose, but said a timetable is yet to be put in place for the second.

Why do we need a booster jab?

The JCVI said people should be offered the Pfizer or Moderna jab as a booster, irrespective of which vaccine they had initially.

A new study highlighted how boosters can significantly increase people’s protection against getting a symptomatic case of Covid-19.

Two weeks after getting their booster, adults over 50 had at least 93% reduced risk of getting a symptomatic case of Covid-19, according to a study from the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA).

Protection against more severe disease and death is expected to be even higher.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation for the JCVI, said: “Booster vaccine doses in more vulnerable adults, and second vaccine doses in 16 to 17-year-olds are important ways to increase our protection against Covid-19 infection and severe disease.

"These vaccinations will also help extend our protection into 2022."