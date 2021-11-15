D&G Council runs 'Dragon's Den' style competition to re-energise the high street

Play video

Report by James Mahon

Dumfries and Galloway Council are offering cash support to local businesses in an attempt to regenerate the high street.

Retail is currently the second biggest employment sector in Dumfries and Galloway - but the Covid lockdown means many local shops have closed down as trade has moved online, leaving retail units empty.

In an attempt to fill empty shops and get customers back to the high street, the council is offering local entrepreneurs a chance to compete in a 'Dragon's Den' style competition.

Applicants to the High Street Challenge Fund will have the chance to pitch their idea to the judging panel, made up of local members, community group leads and local business owners.

According to the council, the winners will be judged against the following criteria:

Freshness of the concept. How will it bring something new to the high street and hence the overall shopping experience?

Financial credibility. How likely is the venture to be a success?

Digital delivery. How will the business develop complimentary revenue streams through digital?

Permanent jobs created

Successful applicants could receive up to £10,000, which can be put towards start up costs and rent.

Chair of Economy and Resources Committee, Rob Davidson said: “I believe the High Street Challenge Fund is a great and very original idea. The support package is anticipated to cost up to £12,000 for each outlet and the target is that ten outlets will be filled, giving a total cost of the project of £120,000. This will not only re-vitalise our high streets, but create jobs, and have the knock-on effect of attracting shoppers to other premises in our towns. In addition to other schemes proposed, this should go a long way to revitalising our towns and encouraging people to ‘shop local.”

Vice Chair, Archie Dryburgh said: “Our Council are doing all that we can to help boost our local economy, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic which caused additional pressures on our local businesses and high streets. The proposed Enterprise Seed Fund scheme will not only aid start-ups, but also existing businesses which have been trading for up to 6 months, to aid early-stage development projects and/or feasibility studies. This could lead to much larger projects supporting Inclusive Growth, Place based growth, and fair work. With up to 50 businesses benefitting from the fund, we anticipate that this could create up to 75 jobs across the region, giving a further boost to our economy in D&G”

The towns covered by the High Street Challenge Fund include Dumfries, Stranraer, Annan, Castle Douglas, Newton Stewart, Dalbeattie, Gretna, Kirkconnel/Kelloholm, Kirkcudbright, Langholm, Lochmaben, Lockerbie, Moffat, Sanquhar, Thornhill, Whithorn and Wigtown.

Applications for the High Street Challenge Fund have now closed and winners will be picked at the end of this month.