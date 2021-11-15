Play video

There are warnings about the potentially fatal danger posed by highly poisonous plants that have washed up on several beaches on the West Cumbrian coast.

The appearance of Hemlock Water Dropwort, also known as 'Dead Man's Fingers', is linked to the heavy rainfall in Cumbria at the end of October.

Mysterious Rash

After Gaynor May took her dog Eric for a walk on Haverigg beach, she came back with more than just sand in her shoes. She was soon covered in a mysterious rash.

She said: "It was like pinpricks all over my legs, all over my back and it wouldn't stop itching. It was painful because I had to scratch it. The pressure to itch it was there all the time and I had to scratch it. And it ended up with my legs bleeding and I hadn't got a clue what it was."

The rash covered Gaynor's back and legs Credit: Gaynor May

Gaynor later remembered spotting something peculiar washed up among the pebbles and seaweed on the beach.

I saw this thing on the sand, didn't know what it was and picked it up. It looked really unusual, it looked like a hand. It looked like fingers. It had a really long root. Gaynor May

After looking online, Gaynor realised what it was.

Hemlock Water Dropwort

Hemlock Water Dropwort is highly poisonous and was reported by the coastguard at the start of November at Millom and further up the coast at St Bees.

Hemlock Water Dropwort, which is also known as Dead Man's Fingers, can be deadly if ingested. Credit: BPM Media / Cornwall Live

That was followed by sightings at Seascale, Harrington near Workington and Parton near Whitehaven.

Hemlock Water Dropwort has been spotted along the West Cumbria coast

Dr Gill Notman is an aquatic ecologist at the University of Cumbria.

She said: "Hemlock water dropwort is one of the most poisonous plants in the UK which has tuberous roots that look a little bit like parsnip. If you do ingest them they're likely to cause issues with seizures and vomiting and diarrhoea. You may have breathing difficulties and heart problems and ultimately it leads to death in around 30-70% of cases."

Hemlock Water Dropwort grows around the country, usually on river banks. It's only after heavy rainfall raises the river levels, it washes out, and eventually makes its way to the coast - explaining the recent sightings.

Although it wasn't immediately visible at Parton on this occasion, there was evidence of other species washed down by the river. A sign, perhaps, that there's more to come.

It's possible that we might see more of these plants being washed down through the catchment over the course of the winter if we get more rainfall. Dr Gill Notman, aquatic ecologist at the University of Cumbria

Allerdale Borough Council confirmed it was notified of the plant being washed up on beaches in recent days.

That is concerning not just for humans, but also for animals, like Gaynor's dog Eric.

If they eat something it could be fatal. I touched it and ended up with a really bad rash. But if somebody, if a dog puts something in their mouth, or a child, it could be fatal. Gaynor May

Hemlock Water Dropwort presents a very real danger on our coastline.

And while the plants may come and go with heavy rainfall, the damage they inflict is a lot harder to wash away.

