The 'Wigton Wombles' on a mission to clean up their town

Report by Kate Walby

A group of children from Wigton have been volunteering their free time to pick up litter in the town.

Known as the Wigton Wombles, the primary age children meet every Wednesday after school to collect rubbish - sometimes making arts and crafts from what they find.

North Allerdale Development Trust have been helping the youngsters clean up the areas where they live.

Nikki Nixon, a Youth worker for the trust said "It's just about learning to look after the environment and looking after the community that they live in as well. It's about having fun, but there's a serious side as well."

They've recently produced a film to try and promote their group. They say everyone is welcome to join them. Nikki told ITV Border, "We all had such a good time doing it, and hopefully, people get to see it and want to come and join in and get involved. We want to expand, we want to be inter-generational to make it a better place. To make it cleaner, healthier and happier for everybody."