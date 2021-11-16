Can reusable nappies help us be more sustainable?

Play video

Looking for sustainable nappies for your baby can be a struggle in rural parts of the south of Scotland - and then what if they don't work for you?

Charity Berwickshire Swap have set up The Nappy Library. It gives parents an opportunity to try reusable nappies, as well as giving advice on how to use them.

Reusable nappies

Catherine Goldsmith is chair of the charity. She said: "Us bringing the nappies to local communities means people aren't having to travel to find these services. It saves on mileage, carbon and bringing this to communities helps enrich everything."

3 billion disposable nappies thrown away in the UK each year

6000 the number of disposable nappies a baby could use by the time it is potty trained

50% half of each of disposable nappy is made up of biodegradable plastic

But, reusable nappies aren't for everyone, they take time to wash and dry and require a high heat.

Sarah Bruce is a Trustee of Berwickshire Swap and says even with the extra washing, the reusable nappies are still more climate friendly than disposable nappies.

She said: "You don't have to use them full time if you can't commit to that. There's lots of options to help make a little change to be more sustainable."

Reusable nappies aren't like the ones of years past, they look similar to disposable ones, with velcro and poppers, and have the option to include flushable liners but there is still a stigma attached.

The Nappy Library

Lianne Drummond, another Trustee at Berwickshire Swap explains the importance of starting conversations.

She said:"It's amazing the amount of people who come forward and say 'I use them' or 'I tried them'. Sometimes started a discussion is the most difficult part."

When looking at moving to a different type of nappy, the most important thing is that it works for the baby.

