Representing Border: 16/11/21

On tonight's programme - Ministers delay a decision on vaccine passports but businesses are put on notice that the certification scheme could be extended next month to more leisure and hospitality venues. Peter MacMahon speaks to the COVID Recovery Secretary John Swinney about the concerns of hospitality businesses and the pressures on the region's hospitals as COVID cases rise. Also on the programme - after Cop26 talk, time for climate action. The First Minister says Scotland needs to go further and faster, telling MSPs she doesn't think the proposed Cambo oil development west of Shetland should go ahead. Peter discusses the successes and failures of the Cop summit with the MSPs who speak on climate change for the Conservatives and the Greens - Liam Kerr and Mark Ruskell.

