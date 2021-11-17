On tonight's programme - Green governing gets complicated. Just days after the Cop26 climate conference, one of the Scottish Government's Green Ministers announces a delay in a flagship recycling scheme. Meanwhile divisions emerge in the SNP on oil. A senior party insider tells Peter MacMahon the First Minister was wrong to come out against the controversial Cambo oil field development west of Shetland. Also on the programme - business in the Commons is dominated by the MPs second jobs row. The SNP accuse Boris Johnson of being up to his neck in sleaze. And Peter speaks to the departing Tory leader of Scottish Borders Council, Shona Haslam, about trust, twitter and toxic politics.

Play video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: