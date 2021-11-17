Ex-Workington and Wigan forward Stephen Holgate dies, aged 49

Former Rugby League forward Stephen Holgate has died at the age of 49, his first club Workington have announced.

Holgate began his career with Workington in 1994 and was in the Wigan team that beat Leeds in the inaugural Super League Grand Final in 1998.

He made one appearance for England in 1995 and also played for Hull and Halifax before retiring in 2000.

In a tweet, Workington said: "It's with great sadness that we learn of the passing of ex-player Stephen Holgate.

"An extraordinarily talented player who we are privileged to say graced Derwent Park. Rest in Peace marra."