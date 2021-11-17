Sleaze row: Carlisle MP 'completely agrees' with proposals to ban lobbying

Play video

Carlisle MP John Stevenson has told ITV Border that he believes that MPs having a second job prevents parliament being filled with "career politicians", but that he "agrees completely" with the proposals to ban lobbying.

MPs have come under scrutiny for having second jobs in the past week, after Conservative MP Owen Paterson was found to have broken the government's lobbying rules.

The Labour Party have since called for an end to politicians holding second jobs, following the news that former Cabinet minister Sir Geoffrey Cox could face an investigation by the Commons standards over claims he breached rules by using his parliamentary office for his second job offering legal advice.

Mr Stevenson works between 10 and 45 hours work per month as a solicitor, earning £2,800 per month, a total of £33,000 per year.

Speaking to ITV he said, "I work hard as an MP, I do all the things that an MP does, I attend parliament when it is sitting. I work in recess, I'm in several committees and all party groups so I am fully active as a member of parliament. Many MPs from all parties have outside interests which actually bring something in my view to parliament. You have an insight into a different world which brings that expertise and insight to parliament.

Play video

"I think we've got to be careful what sort of parliament we want. Do we want professional politicians who are beholden to political parties, or do we want MPs who have other interests and can have a degree of independent thinking which I think is very important in our political system."

The Conservative MP was one of the few Conservative MPs to vote against against proposals to reform House of Commons standards investigations and postpone the suspension of Tory MP Owen Paterson.

Mr Stevenson was one of 13 Conservative MPs who voted with the Opposition, rebelling against the Government and opposing the move to grant Mr Paterson a reprieve.

I voted against my government a couple of weeks ago with Owen Paterson because I believed he had transgressed the standards that would be expected of members of parliament. I completely agree with the view that lobbying or paid consultancy should be excluded. John Stevenson, Conservative MP for Carlisle

He said, "I completely agree with what is being proposed. And I have absolutely no issue with revisiting what we do with members of parliament. I voted against my government a couple of weeks ago with Owen Paterson because I believed he had transgressed the standards that would be expected of members of parliament. I completely agree with the view that lobbying or paid consultancy should be excluded."

When asked if he believed he would be affected by the proposals, Mr Stevenson said, "I do not think I will be affected because I believe give the bulk of my time to being a member of parliament. That is the role I was selected to do and I believe I do it."