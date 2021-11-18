On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon denies Conservative claims she's turning her back on a hundred thousand oil and gas workers following her opposition to the controversial Cambo development west of Shetland. Also on the programme, Labour challenge the First Minister on what Anas Sarwar says is a culture of secrecy and denial over infections and deaths at Glasgow's flagship hospital. And more warnings from business on vaccine passports - trade groups say some won't survive the winter if the scheme is extended. Plus commentary with Alex Massie from The Times and LBC's Gina Davidson.

Play video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: