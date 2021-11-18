Dumfries man completes 1,500kg plane pull challenge

Play video

A man has successfully pulled a fully-fuelled 1,500kg aeroplane down Carlisle Airport runway to raise money in memory of his daughter who died 12 years ago.

Dave Murray, from Dumfries, lost his daughter to sepsis in 2009.

The money raised will go to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary's theatre department where he works as a health care support worker.

Some of the money will also go to the Dumfries Veterans Garden.

Our reporter Matthew Taylor went to meet him a few weeks ago while he was training.