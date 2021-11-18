Kendal Mountain Festival returns after lockdown

Play video

Report by Fiona Marley Paterson

Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts are descending on south Cumbria for the start of the Kendal Mountain Festival.

It's the largest gathering of the outdoor community in the UK and attracts speakers from across the globe. It begins this evening with films and talks from both local and international adventurers, and is expected to bring an estimated £4m to the local economy.

Basecamp this year has moved from the Brewery Arts Centre to the nearby Abbot Hall Park - a more spacious venue. The event runs until Sunday.