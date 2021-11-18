North Cumbrian man jailed for 22 years for child sex offences

A man has been jailed for 22 years after admitting 27 child sex offences.

Simon Blenkinship, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today.

Blenkinship, from north Cumbria, pleaded guilty to all charges he faced, including multiple charges of rape connected to two of the three victims in this case. The offences occurred between 2006 and 2019.

The overall charges in this case also include multiple charges of sexual assault by touching, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, assault by penetration, engaging in sexual communication with a child and making indecent child images. Judge Andrew Jeffries QC imposed an extended eight-year licence. Blenkinship must also sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Officers have stressed there is always support available for victims of such crimes.DC Jo Allison-Wright was the officer investigating this case. Speaking after the sentencing, she said: “I can only imagine what a horrendous experience this was for the victims, to be subjected to such abhorrent crimes. I would like to recognise the courage they have all shown throughout this investigation.

“Cumbria Constabulary is committed to thoroughly and compassionately investigating all reports of rape and serious sexual offences, no matter how much time has passed."

Cumbria Constabulary is committed to thoroughly and compassionately investigating all reports of rape and serious sexual offences, no matter how much time has passed. DC Jo Allison-Wright, Cumbria Police

“Support is available in Cumbria for victims of sexual offences. The Constabulary works closely with trusted partner agencies to provide the appropriate support which is tailored to an individual’s circumstances.

“I would encourage anyone who has been victim to a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate.”

If you wish to report a crime, please visit www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it or call 101. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by rape or sexual assault, you can contact The Bridgeway's 24/7 support helpline on 0808 118 6432.