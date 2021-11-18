A Penrith man seen kicking, punching and repeatedly slamming his pet dog to the ground has been banned for life from keeping any animals.

Nathan Robert Williams, 30, of Tulip Gardens, had been due to face trial at Carlisle magistrates’ court. Williams previously denied one charge of causing unnecessary suffering brought as part of an RSPCA prosecution under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. But at court he changed his plea, admitting he punched, kicked and threw the pet, named Loki, to the ground.

The attack occurred in front of witnesses at Old Tebay in March. It resulted in the dog being taken from him as part of a deprivation order made by the court.

Magistrates heard his violence was “prolonged” with Loki receiving “multiple blows”.

Williams was given a 12-month community order, and must complete 180 hours’ unpaid work and pay £2,000 costs.

He was also banned from owning or keeping any animals indefinitely, and must wait five years before applying for that order to be lifted.In a statement today, RSPCA inspector Chris Towler, who investigated the case, said: “I am pleased Loki is doing well in the care of the RSPCA’s Westmorland branch and hope he will find his forever home soon.“

Loki is now under the care of the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

I would like to thank the witnesses in this case for coming forward and am grateful for their help throughout the investigation.

We rely on the general public to be our eyes and ears in helping animals in need.”An independent expert vet had concluded: “According to the witness statements, Loki was kicked, punched and slammed to the ground on a number of occasions. It's my opinion that Loki would have suffered via mechanisms of fear, distress and pain.“

Suffering would have been experienced by this animal for a period commensurate with the duration of the physical abuse, several minutes possibly longer.”