A group restoring native woodlands in southern Scotland has celebrated planting its two millionth tree.

The Borders Forest Trust is a charity that was set up 25 years ago to restore native woodland habitats to southern Scotland.

Since 1996 they have been working towards planting trees, restoring peatlands and other natural habitats, enriching the biological diversity of around 31 sq km in the Southern Uplands.

We are trying to bring back a big area of native trees and wildlife and restore nature as well as fighting climate change by locking up carbon Andy Strathdee, Borders Forest Trust

Aims of Borders Forest Trust:

creation of substantial new native woodlands and associated habitats