Birds have been culled and a temporary protection zone has been put in place near Copeland following confirmed cases of bird flu.Cumbria County Council is urging people not to touch dead birds and says further testing is underway after the discovery of the cases.A spokesperson says, "Avian influenza H5N1 (Bird Flu) has been confirmed in birds at premises near Silecroft, Copeland, Cumbria.

"Further testing is under way to confirm the pathogenicity of the strain. If you find any dead birds, please report to Defra on 03459335577.

"DO NOT touch or pick them up."The council went on to say that several precautionary measures have been put in place – including a 3km protection zone, a 10km surveillance zone and the culling of birds at risk of infection.Avian Influenza can, on rare occasions, affect humans but the risk to public health is low.The council has asked that all bird keepers remain vigilant for any signs of disease and report any suspected cases to their nearest Animal and Plant Health Agency office.