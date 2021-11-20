Hundreds of tonnes of wood, plastic and household waste is still burning almost two weeks after a blaze began at a recycling plant in Carlisle.The fire at the Rockcliffe Industrial Estate began on 8 November; Cumbria Fire and Rescue managed to bring the fire under control but did not fully extinguish it.Cumbria Fire and Rescue, Environment Agency and Public Health experts visited the site and said the building was not safe enough for firefighters to enter and the advice was to let the blaze burn itself out in a controlled manner.A spokesperson said, "This approach will be constantly kept under review and monitored to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the local community."Residents nearby have been told to keep windows shut to avoid smoke getting in although the fire service say there is a low risk of air pollution."The assessment carried out last week identified the risk of any air pollution as very low.Fire crews will maintain a presence in the area over the coming days and they are also carrying out routine safe and well visits to provide information and advice to local residents as an extra precautionary measure."