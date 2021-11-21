Confirmed bird flu cases in Cumbria identified as 'high risk'

A number of confirmed cases of bird flu found in Cumbria have been identified as 'high risk' today.

Yesterday, Cumbria County Council revealed that 12,00 birds at an egg-laying site near Millom had been infected.

Testing was carried out to determine the pathogen, which came back as high risk this morning.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency says risk of incursion of highly pathogenic (HPAI) avian influenza H5 in wild birds has increased from medium (event occurs regularly) to high (event occurs often) for wild birds.

Cumbria County Council introduced a 3km protection zone around the site, and a 10km surveillance zone. Birds were also culled in order to prevent the further spread of the disease.