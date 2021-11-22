Archaeologists investigate site of castle in the Scottish Borders

Play video

Report by Alex Iszatt

The towns and villages in the south of Scotland have been built with both farming and defence in mind.

Castles and garrisons peppered the border - ready for battle from incoming hordes. And battle they did, being so close to the border many were vulnerable to attack; destroyed, and forgotten.

Bedrule Castle, near Hawick, was built in the 13th century by the Comyn family, and was thought to have housed royalty when King Edward I of England invaded in 1298.

The property changed hands until it came under the Turnbull Clan. Fast-forward to the 16th Century and Henry VIII wanted revenge for a defeat against the Scots. He commanded his soldiers to 'lay waste to Merse, and they destroyed all farms and properties - Including Bedrule Castle.

For centuries since, the ground has covered up the devastation left behind by the English army, until now.

A community led project, working with Archaeology Scotland under its "Adopt a Monument" scheme, have excavated the land for the first time, and are trying to piece together what the castle would have looked like, and build up a digital model.

The project is part of the "12 Towers of Rule" drive to understand where the towers were, and their relationship to the local community and develop the tourist potential of the sites to benefit the local economy.

