Border Sport in Focus: Episode 9 - Ryan Mania

Play video

Jockey Ryan Mania shot to fame when winning the 2013 Grand National horse race on Aurora's Encore. The day after he was badly injured after an accident during a race.

He quit at the age of 24 when he found himself in a dark place. Happily he's back now and enjoying racing as well as a fulfilling family life.

Ryan gave us a frank interview, and we also met up with his wife Annie and trainer Sandy Thomson, who both helped him make a remarkable comeback.